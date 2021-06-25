Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Mayoral candidate fined by elections panel; chair concerned about ‘politicization’

By Chris Wetterich
Posted by 
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cincinnati Elections Commission fined one of the two mayoral candidates because he was two days late with a required report.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politicization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy