Little Rock, AR

USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Rock, Arkansas – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy in the United States.

www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
