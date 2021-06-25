New Mexico, Albuquerque to adopt ‘Clean Car Rules’ by 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico and the city of Albuquerque will begin taking steps to ensure more climate-friendly cars take to the road.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state and Albuquerque will collaborate on an effort to adopt “New Mexico Clean Car Rules” by spring of next year.

“A ‘Clean Car’ rule will combat climate change, improve air quality, makes more inexpensive cars available to New Mexicans and stimulate our economy,” Grisham said in a statement.

Under the proposed measures, car dealers will have to sell a certain percentage of low-emission and zero-emission cars. Grisham’s office says these changes could mean getting rid of almost 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, or the equivalent of 200,000 cars off the roads for one year.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller also praised the move, saying it will put the city in the driver’s seat when it comes to cleaner standards for new cars.

State environmental officials say they will seek input from the auto industry and environmental groups to craft the rules. The New Mexico Automotive Dealers Association says its members are willing to work with state and local policymakers.