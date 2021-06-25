Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico, Albuquerque to adopt ‘Clean Car Rules’ by 2022

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico and the city of Albuquerque will begin taking steps to ensure more climate-friendly cars take to the road.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state and Albuquerque will collaborate on an effort to adopt “New Mexico Clean Car Rules” by spring of next year.

“A ‘Clean Car’ rule will combat climate change, improve air quality, makes more inexpensive cars available to New Mexicans and stimulate our economy,” Grisham said in a statement.

Under the proposed measures, car dealers will have to sell a certain percentage of low-emission and zero-emission cars. Grisham’s office says these changes could mean getting rid of almost 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, or the equivalent of 200,000 cars off the roads for one year.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller also praised the move, saying it will put the city in the driver’s seat when it comes to cleaner standards for new cars.

State environmental officials say they will seek input from the auto industry and environmental groups to craft the rules. The New Mexico Automotive Dealers Association says its members are willing to work with state and local policymakers.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

503K+
Followers
273K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Economy#Ap#New Mexicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Fires rage in several states as heat wave broils US West. Firefighters working in searing weather struggled to contain a Northern California wildfire that continued to grow Sunday and forced the temporary closure of a major highway, one of several large blazes burning across the U.S. West amid another heat wave that shattered records and strained power grids. In Arizona, a small plane crashed Saturday during a survey of a wildfire in rural Mohave County, killing both crew members on board. The Beech C-90 aircraft was helping perform reconnaissance over the lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire, near the tiny community of Wikieup northwest of Phoenix, when it went down around noon. Officials on Sunday identified the victims as Air Tactical Group Supervisor Jeff Piechura, 62, a retired Tucson-area fire chief who was working for the Coronado National Forest, and Matthew Miller, 48, a pilot with Falcon Executive Aviation contracted by the U.S.

Comments / 7

Community Policy