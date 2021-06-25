Cancel
Economy

Manufacturer plans $86 million investment, 150 jobs in NKY

By Tom Demeropolis
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
A South Carolina-based provider of cleaning and hygiene products is evaluating plans to open a massive facility in Northern Kentucky, creating 150 jobs.

