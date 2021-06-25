Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos Combat Update Now Live; Leaves Early Access August 25

By Frank Streva
nichegamer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam ADOM have released the Combat Update for Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos, as well as announcing the full release date from Early Access. The Combat Update features a wide range of tweaks and quality of life enhancements requested by the community. This includes a streamlining of all the combat skill trees, reworks to how armor functions, changes to healing mechanics, new enemies, the addition of Steam Achievements, and more.

nichegamer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancardia#Toggle#Ascii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Space Punks Coming To Early Access Later This Month

If you’re looking for a little more spice in your top-down looter shooters, then maybe check out Space Punks! The trailer (embedded below!) is crammed with charm, style, and murder in exotic locales. Also loot! Can’t have a looter shooter without loot. The characters are all bursting with personality, which is a real cherry on top of all that brightly shaded violence.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Oculus Quest Pre-orders for A Township Tale now Live, Grants Early Access

When it came to Oculus Quest announcements during E3 week one of the most exciting was news of A Township Tale, the open-world role-playing game (RPG) from Alta. Confirming a 15th July launch date, today the studio has opened up pre-orders for the videogame which unlock some useful bonuses including being able to play A Township Tale early.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Kazuya Is Available Now In Smash Ultimate

During today’s Mr. Sakurai Presents “Kazuya” broadcast, it was revealed that the legendary Tekken fighter is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 29—today! Kazuya is available now to download from the Nintendo eShop. We’ll launch into the specifics about the character’s release, but if you’d like to see it all in action, here’s the presentation in its entirety:
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Doom Eternal Free Next-Gen Update Now Live - News

William D'Angelo , posted 22 hours ago / 418 Views. Bethesda and id Software have released the free next-generation update for Doom Eternal that optimizes and improves the game for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The update improves the visuals and the performance to...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update out now (version 12.0.0)

Update: Patch notes have been posted here. Original: Nintendo has started distribution of the newest update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game’s 12.0.0 patch is now accessible. The latest update brings along support for Kazuya as the latest DLC character. A new Tekken stage and music tracks are included...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Grime launches its Metroidvania-like black hole-headed combat in August

Surreal Metroid-y platformer Grime has polished up all those creepy caves and creatures and gotten ready for release day. After crawling out of the bones of the earth, your black hole-headed protagonist proceeds to suck up other rocky baddies, equip them as weapons, and use them against even bigger boss boulder folks. You can catch a bit of its grim and grimey world down here in the new trailer which reveals it's August 2nd launch date.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Paint the Town Red Exiting Early Access

Paint the Town Red, a first-person brawler will exit Early Access on July 29, according to South East Games. Version 1.0 will come to Steam as well as the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PlayStation 4 and 5. The PlayStation 5 version will release shortly after the other platforms.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Grounded's Shroom & Doom Update Now Live

Grounded has a new update for gamers to try, adding new enemies and things to build. The Shroom and Doom update allows players to sit, a heavily requested feature according to the developers, new items to build, achievements, and a new boss fight against a black widow spider called the Broodmother.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

CRPG 'Black Geyser' Releasing into Early Access August 26

Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness is a CRPG inspired by Baldur’s Gate and Icewind Dale from developers GrapeOcean Technologies, and it’s hitting Steam Early Access on August 26. Black Geyser will be priced at $19.99 when it enters Early Access and will boasts real-time tactical combat with pause in addition...
Video Gamesplayer.one

XERA: Survival Early Access Patch 9.2 Character Spawn Changes, Map Updates, and More

XERA: Survival recently got a new update that makes some changes to the loot system, map, and character spawning. The spawning system received small changes, including new players spawning at random places, instead of at safe areas. When players spawn, they no longer appear where they logged out before updates. This gives a more challenging experience to stay alive in this survival game. Moreover, developers added more military roadblocks across the map, which can make it difficult for players.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

DOOM Eternal – Xbox Series X/S and PS5 Update is Now Live

Fans of id Software’s DOOM Eternal on consoles can finally rip and tear in glorious 4K/60 FPS. The shooter’s latest update, which adds support for Xbox Series X/S and PS5, is finally live. It offers three modes – Performance, Balanced and Ray Tracing – while bringing ray tracing support to PC. Check out the trailer below to see it in action.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Switch System Update 12.1.0 Is Now Live

Ver. 12.1.0 (Released July 5, 2021) If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data. When deleting the old data, you...
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Hearthstone’ United in Stormwind Expansion Revealed for August 3rd, Patch 20.8 with Major Battlegrounds Changes and Updates Out Now

As with recent expansions, the pre-purchase has two options. You can opt for the Hearthstone United in Stormwind Mega Bundle or the Pre-Purchase Bundle on iOS, Android, and PC. The first bundle has 80 card packs, five United in Stormwind Golden legendary cards, the Lady Katrana Prestor Mage Alternate Hero, Lady Katrana Prestor card back, alternate Battlegrounds bartender (pre-purchase only), and perks. The Pre-Purchase Bundle includes 60 card packs, two random United in Stormwind legendary cards, and the Lady Katrana Prestor card back. Watch the Hearthstone United in Stormwind stream below:
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Unexplored 2 Receives Second Major Update In Early Access

Big Sugar has released a second major update into Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy, bringing with it some fun additions. This particular update introduces over a hundred new magical items and item effects to find and apply, as well as giving trade a significant upgrade with a variety of improvements. This includes giving the game its own version of a trader's mule. We have the list of additions below along with a quick explanation from the game's director on how this update further enhances the player experience with their characters.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: Encased Expands With Long Awaited Early Access Update

I’m a sucker for CRPGs, and one of the first games that got me into them was Fallout and its sequel Fallout 2. While the 3D first person continuation of the Fallout series has been (mostly) beloved by fans, I really miss the isometric perspective and the freedom that the originals allowed. Thankfully games like Wasteland 2 and Wasteland 3 have filled in the gap somewhat, and it’s good to see games like Encased that are attempting to make a game that is Fallout-like, with its own twist on alternate history.
Video GamesGotGame

Early Access Review | Phantom Abyss

As exciting as an obstacle course can be, nothing beats the real deal. Thanks to Phantom Abyss, you can traverse dangerous temple traps with no actual danger to yourself. Made by Team WIBY and published by Devolver Digital, the game tasks you with making it to the end of a temple. While often compared to multiplayer titles like Fall Guys, Phantom Abyss offers numerous twists on the genre. But can these twists navigate the title out of the dense temple of indie games? The answer is just as complex as mastering the parkour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy