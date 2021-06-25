Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos Combat Update Now Live; Leaves Early Access August 25

I’m a sucker for CRPGs, and one of the first games that got me into them was Fallout and its sequel Fallout 2. While the 3D first person continuation of the Fallout series has been (mostly) beloved by fans, I really miss the isometric perspective and the freedom that the originals allowed. Thankfully games like Wasteland 2 and Wasteland 3 have filled in the gap somewhat, and it’s good to see games like Encased that are attempting to make a game that is Fallout-like, with its own twist on alternate history.