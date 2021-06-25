Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos Combat Update Now Live; Leaves Early Access August 25
Team ADOM have released the Combat Update for Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos, as well as announcing the full release date from Early Access. The Combat Update features a wide range of tweaks and quality of life enhancements requested by the community. This includes a streamlining of all the combat skill trees, reworks to how armor functions, changes to healing mechanics, new enemies, the addition of Steam Achievements, and more.nichegamer.com