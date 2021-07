Williamson County attorney Jason Scott Mangrum received a public censure from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court on July 9. According to a news release, Mangrum failed to obtain consent from his clients in a civil proceeding to the voluntary dismissal of their lawsuit. Following the dismissal of the lawsuit, Mangrum reportedly made misrepresentations to his clients, falsely claiming that depositions were in the process of being scheduled. Mangrum delayed in taking proper action for his clients throughout the representation.