The Mandalorian and Grogu Receive New Figure Set From Hot Toys
Star Wars fans have had some time to breathe since the Season 2 finale of the hit television series, The Mandalorian. Since then, we continue to see a remarkable selection of collectible come out, especially from Hot Toys. The toy company is back once again as they unveil their newest standard and deluxe versions of their Din Djarin and Grogu 1/6th scale figure set. These figures feature the latest depictions of the characters from the second season and are loaded with detail and accessories. Both The Mandalorian figures will feature an unmasked Dij head sculpt and the newly-developed chrome-plated helmet and armor pieces. The bounty hunter will also get the Darksaber, jetpack, Beskar spear, weapon effects, and his trusty blaster and pistol. Grogu will also receive a new carrying pouch that will allow Din to carry this moveable foundling on their journey.bleedingcool.com