The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Students named to the dean’s list students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0; students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors; and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.