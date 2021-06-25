Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, CT

Man charged in burglary of SW eateries

By Matthew P. Knox mknox@journalinquirer.com
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odksZ_0af8lFdt00
South Windsor Police via Facebook

SOUTH WINDSOR—Police have arrested a Manchester man in connection with the burglary of two restaurants on Oakland Road last fall.

The man, Keyshawn Rothman, 22, of 105 East Center St., Manchester was charged Thursday with two counts each of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and sixth-degree larceny.

Rothman admitted to the burglaries in a recent interview, Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

Cleverdon said Rothman had at least one accomplice last October when he broke into Oakland Pizza and Sun-Sun Chinese Restaurant. Police were able to track down Rothman because he left fingerprints on the cash register in one of the restaurants, Cleverdon said.

Rothman was arraigned on the new charges Thursday and is to return to Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 8.

— Matthew P. Knox

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
320
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Manchester, CT
Manchester, CT
Crime & Safety
City
South Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Manchester, CT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eateries#Burglaries#Burglary#Food Drink#Oakland Pizza#Manchester Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy