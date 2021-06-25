Cancel
Earn 20K UR Points! The 100K Chase Sapphire Preferred Offer is Now Available with Personal Referrals

By Charlie
Cover picture for the article

If you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you can now use your own referral for the amazing 100K Chase Sapphire Preferred offer – and earn a bunch of points as well!. The Chase Sapphire Preferred currently has a 100,000 point offer (an even better offer of the 100K points, $50 in grocery credits, and annual fee waived the first year is available in-branch). It’s the best public offer the card has ever had – and now you can earn 20,000 points for each person you refer for this card!

