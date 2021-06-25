Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mesoamerican-Inspired Action-Platformer Itorah Announced for PC

By Frank Streva
nichegamer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemble Entertainment have announced Itorah, an action-platformer inspired by Mesoamerican culture and folklore by Grimbart Tales. The game is set in the enchanted world of Nahucan, a land inhabited by masked beings. You play as Itorah, the only human in this strange world, and must embark on a quest to cure a cursed plague. Explore hand-painted environments as you dispatch enemies, solve puzzles, and unravel Nahucan’s secrets.

nichegamer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platformer#Assemble Entertainment#Mesoamerican#Central American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmp1st.com

RoboCop: Rogue City Announced for Consoles and PC

As part of the reveals promised by Nacon today, a new RoboCop game has been announced! In development by Teyon, RoboCop: Rogue City is a first-person shooter based on an original story featuring Alex Murphy!. Check out the trailer. Info via press release:. You play as Alex Murphy aka RoboCop™...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Circa Infinity (circular platformer) announced for Nintendo Switch

RedDeerGames have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Circa Infinity, a “circular platformer” developed by Kenny Sun. It will be released later this year in Europe and North America. Here’s a trailer, some details, the list of key features, and some screenshots for the game:. Immerse yourself in...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Top-down shooter Space Punks announced for PC and consoles

Jagex Partners and Polish developer Flying Wild Hog have announced their latest game, Space Punks. This top-down shooter RPG is Jagex Partners’ first title and will be in Early Access for PC on 14th July and on consoles in 2022. A new trailer has been released (see below) that provides a sneak peek of the looting shooting action.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The peculiar Tim Burton inspired Onirike releases on Xbox, Switch and PC

It may have taken a little longer to arrive than the BadLand Publishing and Devilish Games teams would have liked, but it’s now time for players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC to jump into the rather peculiar Tim Burton inspired world of Onirike. If you’re on PS4 though, your wait will continue.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Action-Platformer ‘Blue Fire’ Gets July Release Date for Xbox One in New Trailer

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer ROBI Studios have announced that their exploratory action-adventure title, Blue Fire, will be releasing on Xbox One in early July. Blue Fire was first revealed during Nintendo’s Indie World stream as a timed console exclusive for Switch. The ruined fortress of Penumbra has an incredible variety of environments with their own distinctive colorations and overall tones that help set each area apart. Players will encounter the fortress’s ancestors along with descendants who have taken this land as their home and have tried their hardest to make it so. Puzzles and platforming accompany this title’s combat, making exploration a key process into which players must pour their skill and practicality.
Video GamesSiliconera

Nexomon Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/Series X Ports Announced

Another Pokemon-like game is heading to multiple consoles. Nexomon will head to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This is the original RPG, which first appeared on mobile devices before heading to PCs. PQube and Vewo Interactive didn’t offer a release date, but it did offer a new trailer looking at how the game works.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Launch Trailer Celebrates Nintendo Switch And PC Version Release

Game company NIS America recently released a new launch trailer for video game Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. To coincide with the release of the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game on the western shores, a new launch trailer was unveiled. The video shows numerous cutscenes from the game, many gameplay clips and more. It shows how the game runs on PC and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Metroidvania RWBY: Arrowfell Arriving 2022 on PC and Consoles

WayForward and Arc System Works have announced RWBY: Arrowfell, a new Metroidvania game based on Rooster Teeth's web series that's coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch next year. The RWBY series is a web show that was originally created by the late Monty Oum over at Rooster Teeth....
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fast-paced action platformer Blitz Breaker out on Switch this week

Eastasiasoft, Ratalaika Games, Boncho Games have announced that Blitz Breaker will be appearing on Switch this week. The fast-paced action platformer is on track for July 7. We have the following overview and trailer from Eastasiasoft:. Take the role of a newly built robot named Blitz and try to escape...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer ACE Team have announced Clash: Artifacts of Chaos for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2022. View the reveal trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. You are...
Video Gamespsu.com

RWBY: Arrowfell Set To Release On PS5 And PS4 In 2022

RWBY: Arrowfell is a stylish looking side-scrolling action adventure game from WayForward, and we can expect to see it launch onto PS5 and PS4 sometime in 2022. The announcement was made today (July 9) during RoosterTeeth’sd RTX at Home event, which also showcased a brand new trailer for the game, that included a good looking albeit brief look at gameplay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy