Mesoamerican-Inspired Action-Platformer Itorah Announced for PC
Assemble Entertainment have announced Itorah, an action-platformer inspired by Mesoamerican culture and folklore by Grimbart Tales. The game is set in the enchanted world of Nahucan, a land inhabited by masked beings. You play as Itorah, the only human in this strange world, and must embark on a quest to cure a cursed plague. Explore hand-painted environments as you dispatch enemies, solve puzzles, and unravel Nahucan’s secrets.nichegamer.com