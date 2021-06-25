Mesoamerican-Inspired Action-Platformer Itorah Announced for PC

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer ROBI Studios have announced that their exploratory action-adventure title, Blue Fire, will be releasing on Xbox One in early July. Blue Fire was first revealed during Nintendo’s Indie World stream as a timed console exclusive for Switch. The ruined fortress of Penumbra has an incredible variety of environments with their own distinctive colorations and overall tones that help set each area apart. Players will encounter the fortress’s ancestors along with descendants who have taken this land as their home and have tried their hardest to make it so. Puzzles and platforming accompany this title’s combat, making exploration a key process into which players must pour their skill and practicality.