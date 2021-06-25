AUDIO: Immortal Girlfriend – “Beyond the Blue”

Destinee Lynn has a new project out, and in 13 tracks manages to assert herself as one of the emerging female voices in Milwaukee rap. Led by the introspective opener “Rain On Me,” which talks about her personal motivations for success, we get the full story that has led her up to this point, as well as a showcase of her range as an artist. Whether talking tough on “Survival Mode” and “Play’N Wit Me” or getting into her feelings on “What Could Have Been” and “Still On My Mind,” she wears her heart on her sleeve, and looks to give you the overall picture of who Destinee Lynn is. If artists like Lakeyah and Kaylee Crossfire are leading the way, Destinee Lynn is looking to be on the next wave of Milwaukee femcees, and you can hear that with “Poetry” below: