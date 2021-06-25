Cancel
AUDIO: Immortal Girlfriend – “Beyond the Blue”

Cover picture for the articleSynthwave duo Immortal Girlfriend dropped a new single today and it’s about running from your true self. The real ones can read you well-enough to know when you’re stuck in bad faith, and Immortal Girlfriend calmly tell you that whatever you’re afraid of is an illusion. They cloak this divine message with a twilight-soaked ocean of delicate electronica – that seems to be their trademark. Stay tuned for more from Immortal Girlfriend soon!

