These Luxurious Turkish Towels Have Hundreds of Five-Star Reviews — and They're on Sale Now!

By Tim Minerd
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Macy’s exclusive Hotel Collection is one of the best sources for hotel-quality bath and bedding essentials, and it includes a few standout items we think are worth stocking up on whenever they go on sale. Case in point: The Hotel Collection Turkish Bath Towel, which has hundreds of five-star ratings, and today, it also happens to be almost 50 percent off with promo code SAVE! This is one of the best deals we’ve seen on this luxe, spa-like towel for a while, but you’ll have to act fast if you want to score one (or 20) of these amazing towels at a steal.

Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

