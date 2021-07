The Highland baseball team came up short Friday in Riverside against the top ten New London Tigers 4-0. No. 10 in class 1A New London scored twice in the third and once each in the fifth and seventh innings. The Huskies outhit the Tigers 9-8 but couldn’t come up with a knock with runners on base to get on the board. Luke Miller, Trevor McFarland and Bryce Thompson all had two hits each. Chase Schultz went the distance on the mound, giving up eight hits, four runs with only one earned, striking out five. New London remains unbeaten at 17-0 while Highland falls to 11-7. The Huskes are back to it tonight when they host Winfield-Mt. Union.