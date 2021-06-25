Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 09:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued later today around 11 AM CDT/Noon EDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Montezuma. .Flooding is no longer expected along the Wabash River at Terre Haute. Minor flooding is expected to begin at Montezuma late this afternoon and continue into early Wednesday morning. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * From Sunday afternoon to late Wednesday morning. * At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 14.6 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall to 14.3 feet and begin rising again early Monday afternoon. It will rise to 15.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood.