Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parke County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 09:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued later today around 11 AM CDT/Noon EDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Montezuma. .Flooding is no longer expected along the Wabash River at Terre Haute. Minor flooding is expected to begin at Montezuma late this afternoon and continue into early Wednesday morning. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * From Sunday afternoon to late Wednesday morning. * At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 14.6 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall to 14.3 feet and begin rising again early Monday afternoon. It will rise to 15.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Sugar Creek Township, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Montezuma, IN
County
Vermillion County, IN
County
Parke County, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Wabash River#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time. The giant goalkeeper saved...
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy