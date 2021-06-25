Flood Warning issued for Chariton, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 13:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Chariton; Macon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Chariton River near Prairie Hill affecting Chariton and Macon Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Chariton River near Prairie Hill. * From late tonight to early Sunday afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 15.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Fields along the river begin to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Chariton River Prairie Hill 15.0 8.8 Fri 8am 11.3 15.1 9.2