Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-28 05:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois East Fork White River, White River, and Wabash River in south central, southwest, and west central Indiana .Recent excessive rainfall has produced minor river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in south central and southwest Indiana. Expected heavy rain will cause the Wabash River to flood in west central Indiana. Water levels on the White River from just south of Edwardsport southward are currently in flood, with the crest as of Friday morning near Petersburg. Flooding is expected to stay below moderate flood level on all rivers. Chances for rain can be expected at times from now through at least the middle of next week. Widespread, potentially heavy rainfall late this week into early next week appears likely to produce additional rises on area rivers and may produce flooding more extensive than what has been experienced in recent days. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Petersburg. * Until early Monday morning. * At 9:30 AM EDT Friday /8:30 AM CDT Friday/ the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Friday /8:30 AM CDT Friday/ was 19.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood and flooding begins on higher bottomlands. State Road 257 may begin to flood if Shoals gage reading is over 17 feet. Private levees may be overtopped in many cases.