Benton County, IN

Flash Flood Watch issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms with torrential downpours are expected throughout the next 24 hours, especially along and southeast of Interstate 55. Considering many areas have received one to four inches of rain over the past 48 hours, additional rain will likely lead to runoff and flash flooding. As such, the Flash Flood Watch has been extended. * Flooding of low-lying areas including farm fields, ditches, and roadways is possible. Additionally, rises in water levels in rivers and streams are possible.

alerts.weather.gov
