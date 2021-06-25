Flood Warning issued for Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 14:03:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Van Buren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Des Moines River at Keosauqua affecting Van Buren County. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Des Moines River at Keosauqua. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 23.4 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 10.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water affects low-lying agricultural areas. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Flooding occurs in Keosauqua, Selma, Bonaparte, and Farmington. Water affects streets near the nursery on the east end of Keosauqua.