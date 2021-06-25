Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Clark The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Iowa Fox River at Wayland affecting Clark County. Des Moines River at St Francisville affecting Lee and Clark Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Des Moines River at St Francisville. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 3:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The river is falling rapidly. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Flooding occurs over the lower river banks.