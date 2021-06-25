Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Man arrested for taking $1.2 million yacht on joyride

By Tarrah Gibbons
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 16 days ago

A man was arrested after he stole a $1.2 million yacht and took it for a ride from upstate New York to Vermont on Lake Champlain. Read the latest details on Audacy.

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

#Joyride#Yacht#New York State Police#Wcax#Upstate New York#The U S Border Patrol
