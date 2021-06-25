Man arrested for taking $1.2 million yacht on joyride

So why would you want to steal a nearly 50 foot yacht when you're already a wanted fugitive? Police say a 56-year-old man stole the $1.2 million dollar yacht from Rouses Point Marina Tuesday, and set sail for the high seas. According to the NY Post, he even sailed the stolen vessel on Lake Champlain from New York to Vermont, attracting the attention of the US Border Patrol. But this suspect claims he had his reasons.