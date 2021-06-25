Man arrested for taking $1.2 million yacht on joyride
A man was arrested after he stole a $1.2 million yacht and took it for a ride from upstate New York to Vermont on Lake Champlain. Read the latest details on Audacy.www.audacy.com
