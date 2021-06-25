SLU security guard kills armed man near campus
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by a Saint Louis University security guard early Friday morning. Police say the suspect, who died, had two guns on him.www.audacy.com
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by a Saint Louis University security guard early Friday morning. Police say the suspect, who died, had two guns on him.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.https://www.audacy.com/kmox