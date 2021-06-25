Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

SLU security guard kills armed man near campus

By Sam Masterson
Posted by 
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 16 days ago

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by a Saint Louis University security guard early Friday morning. Police say the suspect, who died, had two guns on him.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Slu#St Louis Police#Guns#Slu Security Guard#Saint Louis University#Locust#The Homicide Division#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
KMOX News Radio

Life-size Jesus statue stolen from Illinois grave

Authorities are asking for help to find a large statue of Jesus that was taken from a grave in Illinois. Anyone with information should contact police at 618-842-6631 or the Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 618-842-9777.
KMOX News Radio

Two women, child shot over fireworks

A South County man is charged with shooting two women and a 10-year-old boy, allegedly because he was upset they were setting off fireworks at 2 AM Monday. 27-year-old Donald Meek was captured around 5 AM.

Comments / 0

Community Policy