Apple seeks extension on planning permission for axed Galway data center

By Stephen Warwick
imore.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is trying to shift land it bought for a data centre in Galway, Ireland. It has applied for an extension to planning permission originally granted in 2015. Local politicians have called for the state to buy the land back from Apple given it has lain dormant for some time.

www.imore.com
Planning Permission#Data Center#Ireland#Galway County Council#Derrydonnell Forest#State
