Apple seeks extension on planning permission for axed Galway data center

We’ve come a long way over the last few decades. A ton of stuff about IT has changed, even in the last five years. And it is true in IT that the only constant is change. We like to have control of our environment to provide the most stable platform for user satisfaction that we can and simplify troubleshooting when things do go wrong. But even such a simple desire has been stripped away in the flood of changes we face. To be certain, some areas of IT within most enterprises are very stable environments that only change after careful consideration, but much of the rest of IT–both within and outside of the enterprise–has become the wild west again.