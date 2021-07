Courtney Frerichs is an American middle-distance runner from Nixa, Missouri, who specializes in steeplechase. She was placed second in steeplechase at the 2016 US Olympic Trials to qualify to represent the United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics. She won the silver medal at the 2017 World Championships, becoming the seventh fastest woman in the history of the event. Emma Coburn won the gold medal at the same event, thus making Coburn and Frerichs the first female Americans to win the gold and silver medal in any individual World Championships or Olympics race longer than 400 meters since the 1912 Stockholm Games.