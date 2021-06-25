Branson Vs. Musk Vs. Bezos: Billionaire Space Race Heats Up As Virgin Galactic Is Cleared For Passengers
Virgin Galactic, the space tourism venture of billionaire Sir Richard Branson, surged more than 20% Friday after the company said it received the license it needs to fly passengers into space, upping pressure on its rivals in the emerging space tourism sector and setting the stage for a standoff this summer as billionaires Jeff Bezos, Branson and Elon Musk all push to edge ahead.www.forbes.com