Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Branson Vs. Musk Vs. Bezos: Billionaire Space Race Heats Up As Virgin Galactic Is Cleared For Passengers

By Robert Hart
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Virgin Galactic, the space tourism venture of billionaire Sir Richard Branson, surged more than 20% Friday after the company said it received the license it needs to fly passengers into space, upping pressure on its rivals in the emerging space tourism sector and setting the stage for a standoff this summer as billionaires Jeff Bezos, Branson and Elon Musk all push to edge ahead.

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

240K+
Followers
58K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Other Space#Space Station#Blue Origin#Galactic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

Richard Branson goes to space

Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity detaches from mothership. Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spaceplane has detached from its mothership and is independently headed toward space, a livestream from the event showed. VSS Unity is a suborbital space plane, meaning it won't drum up enough speed to escape the pull of Earth's gravity....
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Forbes

Richard Branson’s 17-Year Journey Into Space: How The Virgin Founder Became First Billionaire To Fly Own Rocket

On Sunday, the billionaire daredevil pulled off his biggest stunt of all - making the journey to outer space on his company’s spaceship. There was a buzz of energy at Spaceport America, the giant installation in the desert near Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico, that the state hopes will one day be a space tourism destination. Even though it was early morning, there was a DJ playing music for a crowd that included celebrities, moguls and many people who’d years ago purchased a ticket to one day take their own trip to space. The livestream broadcast online was hosted by talk show host Stephen Colbert and the guests were serenaded with a new song by singer-songwriter Khalid.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes credit for billionaires' race to space

Former President Trump in an interview on Sunday took credit for the space race between billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos , claiming the creation of the Space Force sparked it. During Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures," host Maria Bartiromo noted that Branson became the first billionaire to venture into...
BusinessKHOU

Billionaire vs. billionaire | How Bezos and Branson stack up

There are two men at the center of a modern space race, which is turning into a battle of the billionaire Bs: Branson and Bezos. Let’s start with Jeff Bezos. The richest man in the world founded his aerospace company, Blue Origin, in 2000. Of course, you know about his other company, a little website called Amazon. He recently stepped down as CEO of the company, handing the role over to Andy Jassy, a 24-year veteran at Amazon.
Aerospace & DefenseAOL Corp

Richard Branson launches into space aboard his rocket ship, video shows

Billionaire Richard Branson soared to the edge of space aboard his rocket ship Sunday before returning safely to Earth as the first man to fund his own spacecraft. The Virgin Galactic founder along with five crewmembers took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico on a test flight aboard the VSS Unity. The rocket was attached to the underside of a plane when it left the spaceport near the city of Truth or Consequences Sunday morning.
Aerospace & Defensekoamnewsnow.com

Watch Now: Billionaire Branson streams his space launch live

Note: This livestream is provided by Virgin Galactic, the company operating the flight scheduled today. Two billionaires are putting everything on the line this month to ride their own rockets into space. It’s intended to be a flashy confidence boost for customers seeking their own short joyrides. The lucrative, high-stakes...
EnvironmentPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Branson’s space trip delayed; potential it could be scrubbed

(Editor's note: Click here to watch ABC-7's LIVE launch coverage from 6-7AM and 8-10AM) UPDATE: Billionaire Sir Richard Branson's launch to the edge of space on Sunday morning in the first fully crewed flight from his private space tourism firm Virgin Galactic was delayed, VG officials announced, citing "overnight weather conditions." Instead of the launch taking The post Branson’s space trip delayed; potential it could be scrubbed appeared first on KVIA.
StocksPosted by
Forbes

Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk Issues Serious Bitcoin And Ethereum Warning—And Calls For ‘Maximizing’ Dogecoin Upgrade After Price Crash

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, who's repeatedly backed dogecoin over bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in recent months, has again gone to bat for the meme-based cryptocurrency. Musk, the self-proclaimed technoking of Tesla who was once voted dogecoin's CEO in a tongue-in-cheek Twitter poll, warned over limitations he sees with bitcoin...
New York Post

Richard Branson’s daughter beams on Twitter as his space flight nears

She’s still daddy’s little girl – even as her famous pop, Sir Richard Branson, prepares to boldly go where no billionaire has gone before. “I haven’t left Dad’s side the last few days!” Holly Branson beamed from Earth Saturday on Twitter. The 39-year-old daughter of the eccentric British entrepreneur glowed...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
newschain

Elon Musk buys ticket on Sir Richard Branson’s space flight – report

Elon Musk has bought a ticket on one of rival billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s spaceship flights, according to a newspaper report. As Sir Richard prepares to fly on Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed flight to the edge of space on Sunday from New Mexico, The Sunday Times says Mr Musk – who owns rival exploration company SpaceX – has paid for a seat on a future Virgin voyage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy