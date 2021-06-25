Branson Vs. Musk Vs. Bezos: Billionaire Space Race Heats Up As Virgin Galactic Is Cleared For Passengers

On Sunday, the billionaire daredevil pulled off his biggest stunt of all - making the journey to outer space on his company’s spaceship. There was a buzz of energy at Spaceport America, the giant installation in the desert near Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico, that the state hopes will one day be a space tourism destination. Even though it was early morning, there was a DJ playing music for a crowd that included celebrities, moguls and many people who’d years ago purchased a ticket to one day take their own trip to space. The livestream broadcast online was hosted by talk show host Stephen Colbert and the guests were serenaded with a new song by singer-songwriter Khalid.