PEORIA — The road to Albany, Georgia, has taken one Peoria native across the world and exposed him to things he never thought he'd see while living here. "When I joined in 1990, I wanted to see the world and to see more of what I had seen while I was here," said Lt. Col. Kurtis Sargent of the U.S. Marine Corps. "I didn't really expect to be a big educated person. I didn't see myself going to college, but during my time in the Marine Corps, I have met a lot of great men and women who helped me to see my capabilities and my limits and then go past them."