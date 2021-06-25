Cancel
Audi's New RS3 Will Have Over 400 Horsepower

By Sebastian Cenizo
If you're an Audi fanboy, you're waiting with bated breath for the new RS3 to be launched. We don't blame you - there are loads of things to get excited about, from jazzy green paint to a new design that borrows front fascia and fender styling elements from the spectacular e-tron GT. This we saw clearly for the first time in leaked press photos that we posted yesterday. But nobody really loves the RS3 for the way it looks alone. Arguably its greatest selling point is the sound that its 2.5-liter turbo five-pot makes, and while we'd be happy to accept a slow car that sounds good, the RS3 never is. In fact, the US-spec RS3 will be very quick thanks to output rated at 401 horsepower.

