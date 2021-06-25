Cancel
WFT Minicamp 'Surprise Standouts': Benjamin St-Juste Makes Early Impression

By Greg Patuto
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qb2BL_0af8iNWe00

The Washington Football Team has had plenty of luck in the third round with players like Kendall Fuller, Morgan Moses, Antonio Gibson and, of course, Terry McLaurin -- just to name a few.

In off-season workouts, the rookie class is already making an impression and it is led in part by the third-round draft selections. ESPN recently named one 'surprise standout' from each NFL team in minicamp.

John Keim made the selection of Benjamin St-Juste for Washington.

The third-round rookie was drafted this high for a reason, but he also showed that he might be ready to help sooner than anticipated. St-Juste showed excellent eye discipline and awareness, especially when in zone and passing off receivers leaving his area while picking up others entering. He showed that he was always ready to react, which resulted in numerous plays on the ball. While there were times he was beat, it's not as if he looked lost or out of place. St-Juste's length will help diversify Washington's coverage -- it can match bigger receivers now with two taller corners, St-Juste and William Jackson III. He has to prove he can play press at an NFL level to get more time, but St-Juste got off to a strong start.

The WFT added St-Juste out of Minnesota with their first selection in the third round. They later added Dyami Brown, a speedy wide receiver out of North Carolina. St-Juste entered the draft as a relatively unknown name but he has made an impression early on.

The Minnesota cornerback has shown great speed and instincts early in camp. There are even rumblings that he could land a starting job prior to Week 1. If this were to happen, it would give Washington even more depth on the defensive side of the ball.

The WFT signed William Jackson III to a free-agent deal to be a primary cornerback along with Fuller. If St-Juste continues his breakout, this would give Jackson a new partner on the outside and allow Fuller to move back inside, where he is one of the top slot corners in the league.

Washington found an unknown gem in the 2020 NFL Draft with safety Kamren Curl. The team is hoping they were able to land another one with St-Juste.

