Instagram link sharing in the stories feature could be expanded to all users and is currently being tested by the social media platform. Head of Product Vishal Shah told The Verge the current testing of Instagram link sharing is only available to a small group of users. The testing of the feature will also see a transition from the “swipe-up” function to a linking sticker. As of now, link sharing in stories is only available to verified accounts or accounts with 10,000 followers or more.