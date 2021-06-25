Cancel
Whatever Happened To Yogos?

By Neala Broderick
Mashed
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yogos may have been from the 2000s, but they were the snack of the future. These Kellogg's brand treats were a blast, and part of the charm was that no one ever seemed to be 100% confident in what they were eating. Somewhere between fruity, yogurty, chewy candy, Yogos were born. The flavors wowed kids with catchy names like Berry-Berry Banana and Crazy Berries, fans recall on Reddit. They became the hip, cool snack every kid dreamed of showing off in the lunchroom. The wacky colors and orb shapes gave the snack space-themed energy that was a hit amongst kids of all ages.

