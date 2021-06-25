Cancel
Music

Try these Slash, Brad Paisley and Brent Mason-style oblique string bends and bring a new sound to your guitar solos

By Total Guitar
MusicRadar.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitar lessons: most guitarists use basic string bends, but this signature Slash and Brent Mason move will bring a new sound to your solos. Oblique bends are played with two notes simultaneously: one string is bent up whilst another stays where it is, un-bent. Often heard in rock ‘n’ roll, blues-rock and country music, players such as Brent Mason and Brad Paisley often play oblique bends and Slash makes use of their lazy, drawling sound in solos from Sweet Child O’ Mine and Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.

