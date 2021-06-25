Try these Slash, Brad Paisley and Brent Mason-style oblique string bends and bring a new sound to your guitar solos

When jazz guitarists step out on their own, leaving the security of accompanists behind, they face special challenges. Yes, they can handle chords and melody simultaneously, much like pianists. But their scope is way more limited, since they only have six strings and five fingers to work with (unless they’re doing a Stanley Jordan, which ups the complications considerably). Take it from someone who’s been playing guitar for nearly 40 years: Reharmonizing standards for a solo spotlight isn’t all that tough on paper, but when the time comes to consider what your fingers can actually play, your options diminish drastically. Clarity and precision often come at the expense of a full-bodied attack. Solo guitar performances that feature both are hard to come by.