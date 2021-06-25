Healthy aging and ketosis
Nowadays getting older doesn't necessarily mean slowing down. There are many factors that influence healthy aging including a well-balanced diet and increased physical activity, however the rapid understanding of the science of ketosis is one of the first opportunities to impact how we age. Research suggests that enabling a state of ketosis through a variety of methods can promote a healthy metabolism which over time can sustain energy, protect and promote lean muscle and support healthy blood sugar and immune function— all conditions associated with aging.