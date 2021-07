Dear Snowline Joint Unified School District Class of 2021,. Congratulations! Whether you are a graduate of Chaparral High School, Eagle Summit Community Day School, Serrano High School, Snowline Academy, or Snowline Adult School, this accomplishment is equally impressive because of the many similar challenges (a pandemic, remote learning, never-ending changes) as well as unique difficulties that each of you have faced and ultimately overcome. Be proud of what you have realized and know that I am really proud of all of you!