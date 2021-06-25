Cass County in flood watch through Saturday morning

Effective: 2021-07-10 23:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 1215 AM MST/1215 AM PDT/. * At 1119 PM MST/1119 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Tacna to near Wellton, moving west at 45 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 42. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 78 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 56. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Wellton, Tacna, Kinter, Algodones Dunes, Andrade, Winterhaven, Araby, Blaisdell and Ligurta. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!