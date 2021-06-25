Cancel
Cass County, NE

Cass County in flood watch through Saturday morning

By Timothy Rohwer
Fremont Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSMOUTH – A flash flood watch is now in effect through Saturday morning for Cass County and other potions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, according to the National Weather Service in Valley. The watch replaces a flood warning that the NWS issued earlier in the day. Several rounds of...

fremonttribune.com
