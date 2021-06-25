'You Are My World And My Heart': Channing Tatum Shares Sweet First Photo Of Daughter Everly's Face
Proud papa! Channing Tatum is offering a glimpse into his personal life by sharing the first photo of his daughter Everly's face. The 41-year-old — who shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — posted an adorable snap of himself on the beach with his arms wrapped around the 8-year-old on Instagram on Thursday, June 24. "You my littles are everything!" the Magic Mike star captioned the sweet shot. "You are my world and my heart."okmagazine.com