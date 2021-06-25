'You Are My World And My Heart': Channing Tatum Shares Sweet First Photo Of Daughter Everly's Face

Cardi B and Offset’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture made an adorable appearance in the pregnant rapper’s maternity photoshoot on June 28. Kulture Ciara Cephus cannot wait to meet her baby sibling! Cardi B‘s 2-year-old daughter with Offset stole the show in the pregnant rapper’s maternity photoshoot that was shared to Instagram on Monday, June 28. In the snap, the mother-daughter duo wore matching outfits as Kulture gently rested her hand on Cardi’s pregnant belly. In her caption, Cardi gushed over the bond that her two children will share and how it will be similar to her relationship with sister Hennessy Carolina. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny 😩,” Cardi wrote. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”