Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chris Pratt Reveals Why He Wont Do An Impression Of Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt makes it clear in a new interview why he will never do an impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Bottom line: the action star and former governor is Pratt's father-in-law and a man he has to see at those family dinners on Sunday. It's one thing to do an impression of "Ahnuld," it's another thing entirely to have to look him in the face afterward. Even the best comedian/impressionist would break a sweat having to face The Terminator himself after making fun of him, no? And by now, you can be sure the razor-witted Schwarzenegger has a way of dealing with those who make fun of him...

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
James Gunn
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahnuld#Associated Press#Amazon Prime Video#Jurassic World Dominion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

What Arnold Schwarzenegger Does to Stay So Energetic In His Seventies

Arnold Schwarzenegger is turning 74 in a month. He is still in very good shape. Every year, the man makes the news for some age-defying feat of fitness — like maxing out the lat pulldown machine, or absorbing a “flying sidekick” from a rabid fan without even flinching — and in the latest edition of his newsletter, he revealed some of his secrets for staying so energetic so late in life.
CelebritiesPopculture

Chris Pratt Opens up About How Son Jack Gets Along With Baby Sister Lyla

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020, and the actor is also dad to 8-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pratt opened up about the relationship between his two kids, sharing that Jack is a "great" big brother to baby Lyla.
MoviesInside the Magic

Chris Pratt Gushes Over “Madman” Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi may be one of the most in-demand writer-directors right now. From his Emmy-nominated hit show What We Do in the Shadows (2019) to writing and directing the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and writing a new Star Wars film, it seems that there is nothing Waititi can’t do.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fatherly

Chris Pratt Talks ‘Tomorrow War,’ and “Falling In Love” With Chris Hemsworth

When the world first began opening up this winter, with folks slowly and blearily and haltingly emerging from the lockdown horrors of COVID-19, Chris Pratt found himself in Australia. There he was, smack in the middle of the Marvel version of a fantasy summer camp for superhero parents, filming Thor: Love and Thunder and reprising his career-making turn as Guardians of the Galaxy leader Peter Quill/Star-Lord. He did his MCU thing with Matt Damon, Natalie Portman, and the other Chris: Hemsworth, the god of thunder himself. And Pratt found himself not just star-struck, but utterly smitten. “You kind of fall in love with him,” says Pratt.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Chris Pratt’s Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Romantic Photos

Watch: Chris Pratt Talks Fighting Aliens--and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger?. Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt might have a much-publicized relationship, but the Maverick and Me writer just unveiled even more about their marriage. In celebration of her husband's 42nd birthday on Monday, June 21, Katherine shared never-before-seen pictures of the...
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Chris Pratt 'in awe' of 'Love and Thunder' co-star Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped filming earlier this month, but the promotional tour is just getting started. Chris Pratt, whose Peter Quill/Star-Lord rivals Chris Hemsworth's Thor in Love and Thunder, couldn't speak highly enough about the hammer-wielding god. "Hemsworth is great, he’s so good," Pratt told Yahoo's Kevin Polowy. "People...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Chris Hemsworth Uses Wrong ‘Chris’ In Shady Birthday Post To Chris Evans

Not even Chris Hemsworth can keep up with all the Chrises involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Sunday, Hemsworth trolled his “Avengers” co-star Chris Evans with a hilariously shady Instagram post. “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book,” the “Thor: Love and Thunder”...
MoviesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt Reveals Filming Schedule

As has been teased numerous times before, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is starting principal photography by the end of this year. In fact, Guardians star Chris Pratt recently revealed an exact timeline. On the press tour for Amazon's The Tomorrow War, Pratt revealed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin filming around November before completing production sometime next spring.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Chris Pratt Looks Unrecognizable As He Melts Away Filming ‘The Terminal List’ In 105 Degree Heat

Someone get Chris Pratt some water – stat! While filming his new Amazon series, Chris looked like he was made out of melted wax while braving triple-digit temperatures. As Starlord of Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt is used to facing intergalactic villains of all shapes, sizes, and cosmic abilities. However, they all pale in comparison to the heatwave currently gripping North America. Chris, 42, clearly looked like he was ready to tap out in the picture he posted to his Instagram Story on Monday (June 28). Actually, he looked like he was about to melt into a puddle of goo! “105 degrees and plugging away,” he captioned his pic, taken on the set of The Terminal List. Chris sported a shaggy beard, unkempt hair, and a spot of dried blood on his temple. With his droopy face and sullen expression, Chris was a far cry from Andy Dwyer, the round goofball he played on Parks and Recreation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy