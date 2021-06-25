Chris Pratt Reveals Why He Wont Do An Impression Of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt makes it clear in a new interview why he will never do an impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Bottom line: the action star and former governor is Pratt's father-in-law and a man he has to see at those family dinners on Sunday. It's one thing to do an impression of "Ahnuld," it's another thing entirely to have to look him in the face afterward. Even the best comedian/impressionist would break a sweat having to face The Terminator himself after making fun of him, no? And by now, you can be sure the razor-witted Schwarzenegger has a way of dealing with those who make fun of him...