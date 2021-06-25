Cancel
Norwalk, OH

Board hires Cooley on a 3-2 vote

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
 16 days ago
NORWALK — It's official, but not everybody is on the same page.

The Norwalk City Schools board of education voted 3-2 Thursday night to make Brad Cooley the district's next superintendent.

President Ralph Ritzenthaler, vice president Duane Moore and Steve Linder voted in favor of Cooley, who has been NHS principal since 2009.

Lisa Wick and Beth Schnellinger voted against Cooley.

"I am thrilled to have Brad Cooley as Norwalk’s next superintendent," Ritzenthaler said. "He has a great plan to move our district into the future. It will be exciting to work with him."

Cooley will officially start Aug. 1.

"I thought that it was done professionally," Moore said. "I think Ralph did an excellent job in leading the board and getting us through it. I feel we got the best candidate."

What about the 3-2 vote?

"I wish it was 5-0, but it is what it is," Moore said.

Does that put more pressure on Cooley, knowing two of his five bosses voted against him?

"Once you are in administration there is always pressure. I think he is used to that," Moore said. "Being a high school principal won't hurt him.

"Some people said we should hire somebody with experience but we hired the best guy for the job. The board authorized Ralph and I to send what we hashed out (the contract) in executive session to the lawyer then we have to go back to Cooley and finalize everything. We will then bring that final contract back to the board to finalize it."

Linder said it is time for Norwalk to "move forward."

"Let me say I'm not surprised," he said about the 3-2 vote. "They can say they are here for the kids, but talk is cheap.

"Ralph did everything he could to keep them involved and we just about lost the best candidate for the job. Ralph did a great job handling the situation. That's why Brad is in the seat. I am happy for Norwalk."

Wick talked about her vote.

“We support him,” she said. “There’s a reason behind the no, and it’s because of how things were handled. They weren’t done properly.”

“We want him to succeed,” Wick continued. “But the way things were handled, for us to come out and say ‘yes’ to make the district look good, that’s not the truth. We’re trying to explain the truth.”

"I am on the school board for all the students," Schnellinger said. "And for the Norwalk community and relationship with St. Paul.

"The process in selecting Brad was not followed correctly. As far as the 3-2 vote, it lets the community know that I only want what is best for all.

"Mr. Fisk came in on a 4-1 vote."

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

