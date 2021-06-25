Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Rescuers focus on detecting sounds of survivors in rubble

By FREIDA FRISARO and TERRY SPENCER
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJv0j_0af8go5j00

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Search and rescue teams worked through the night, encountering rainstorms and small fires in the rubble, hoping to detect any sounds coming from survivors following the collapse of a beachside condominium complex near Miami.

The crews, which include some 130 firefighters working in teams, are approaching the pile from above and below as they search for any signs of life in what had been a wing of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

Overnight, crews pulled three bodies from the pile, bringing the official death toll to four, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. The tower collapsed early Thursday, leaving 159 people unaccounted for, she said. But Friday's focus remained on finding survivors among the rubble, which is more than 30 feet (9 meters) high.

Crews have heard some tapping and other noises, but Assistant Miami-Dade Fire Chief Raide Jadallah emphasized that the rescuers don't know whether the sounds are human-made or just caused by the settling of the huge mass of concrete, metal and other belongings lost in the collapse.

“Any time that we hear a sound, we concentrate in that area,” Jadallah said during a news conference Friday morning. “It could be just steel twisting, it could be debris raining down, but not specifically sounds of tapping or sounds of a human voice.”

Crane operators are meticulously picking up large pieces of concrete and other heavy debris from the pile using large claws, creating a sound of crashing glass and metal as they pick up a haul and dump it to the side as crews look on. The cranes periodically come to a pause, allowing firefighters a chance to pick up and remove lighter debris.

At the same time, other firefighters are tunneling from below, using saws and jackhammers, to search for pockets in the rubble, Jadallah said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the removal of the debris should make it safer for rescuers to tunnel into pockets where survivors might be trapped.

“Right now we are picking up dangerous pieces that look like they could fall on our search and rescue guys,” he said.

Periodic downpours, as well as strong winds, were adding to the challenges. A fire somewhere deep within the rubble was also a concern. “We’re working around that, it’s not stopping us,” the mayor said.

Levine Cava said it is “incredibly motivating” to watch the search and rescue teams.

“This work is being done at extreme risk to these individuals. Debris is falling on them as they do their work,” she said. “We have structural engineers on site to ensure that they will not be injured but they are proceeding because they are so motivated and they are taking extraordinary risk on the site every day.”

Jadallah said firefighters know the risk, but are driven by the hope of finding survivors.

“This is the risk that we take: it’s the risk vs. benefit,” he said. “Every time that we have that belief that there’s hope with personnel that are trapped, we do risk our lives.”

___

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Rubble#The Sounds#Condominium#Search And Rescue#Accident#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said Sunday they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 90 deaths have now...
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Florida man arrested for making bomb threat at Florida airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 74-year-old Florida man was arrested Saturday for making a bomb threat after he got upset with an agent at an airline ticket counter, investigators said. Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Wegal Rosen got into an argument with an employee at a ticket counter at the...
California StatePosted by
WOKV

California and other parts of the West broil and burn

Firefighters working in searing heat struggled to contain the largest wildfire in California this year while state power operators urged people to conserve energy after a huge wildfire in neighboring Oregon disrupted the flow of electricity from three major transmission lines. A large swath of the West baked during the...
Houston, TXPosted by
WOKV

Houston driver killed after gunfight with passenger, police say

HOUSTON — A Houston driver died Sunday after getting into an argument with a passenger inside his vehicle that escalated into a gun fight, investigators said. Houston police said the driver crashed his Mercedes-Benz around 3:30 a.m. into a pole near a gas station, KTRK reported. Officers arrived to find...
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

Fires rage in several states as heat wave broils US West

Firefighters working in searing weather struggled to contain a Northern California wildfire that continued to grow Sunday and forced the temporary closure of a major highway, one of several large blazes burning across the U.S. West amid another heat wave that shattered records and strained power grids. In Arizona, a...
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

Florida resident detained as latest suspect in Haiti killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — The latest suspect detained amid the search for the masterminds and assassins in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse is a Haitian in his 60s living in Florida who identifies himself as a doctor and has accused the leaders of his homeland of corruption. Police...
Denver, COPosted by
WOKV

4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

DENVER — (AP) — Four people have been arrested and more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have been seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Officers responding to a...
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

Haitian arrested as alleged tie to assassination masterminds

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — The head of Haiti's national police announced Sunday that officers arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. Police Chief Léon Charles identified the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy