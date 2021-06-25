Nogales Man Sentenced for Drug Charge After Tunnel is Discovered Under His House
A Nogales man was sentenced to over three years in prison on Thursday for drug charges after authorities discovered a tunnel under his home. Jovany Alonso Robledo-Delgado, 35, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Scott H. Rash to 41 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Robledo-Delgado previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Import Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Fentanyl, and Heroin.www.allaboutarizonanews.com