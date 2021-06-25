Reducing Construction Risk from Cost and Supply Chain Issues
It’s true. All we hear about today is about the record high materials price increases. With the US economy ramping up, the demand for materials such as steel and lumber has quickly outpaced its supply. Now let’s add to that the tariffs placed on the imports of products like steel that are eliminating the ability to be competitive. It’s no secret construction costs for projects will be going up if materials orders haven’t been secured.www.globest.com