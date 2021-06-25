Reducing Construction Risk from Cost and Supply Chain Issues

Wazp’s Shane Hassett examines the evolution of supply chains and how Covid-19 and smart manufacturing have shaped future trends. Over the past 30 years, the globalisation of supply chains has become common, so common in fact that we pay little or no attention to where our products are produced. We probably even chose to ignore the “Made in…” label. The use of technology and the speed of delivery means it does not really matter where it is made.