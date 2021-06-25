Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Reducing Construction Risk from Cost and Supply Chain Issues

By Partner Engineering and Science, Inc., Robert W. Barone
GlobeSt.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s true. All we hear about today is about the record high materials price increases. With the US economy ramping up, the demand for materials such as steel and lumber has quickly outpaced its supply. Now let’s add to that the tariffs placed on the imports of products like steel that are eliminating the ability to be competitive. It’s no secret construction costs for projects will be going up if materials orders haven’t been secured.

www.globest.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Construction Work#Construction Contract#Covid#Pre Purchasing#Off Site Materials#Shelf Lives#Contractor Evaluations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Related
Podcastlandline.media

Roundtable on driver retention, supply chain

Land Line Now, July 9, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. The U.S. DOT hosts a roundtable on driver retention and the supply chain and seems open to change. Plus, fuel cards and truck parking problems. I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton. OOIDA pushes for...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Survey: Supply chain disruption affecting store construction/remodels

Supply chain disruption — including orders for store equipment and hardware — and filling open positions were major challenges for convenience stores in the second quarter, with no letup in sight. Thirty-nine percent of c-store retailers said there were “significant” levels of disruption across the supply chain during the second...
Economypenbaypilot.com

Insurance Coverage for Construction Risk

What kind of insurance do contractors need? Specifically design soloutions begin with general liability coverage go from there. In a blog post on our website, Patrick Chamberlin explains the other coverages contractors should consider. Read about insurance coverage for construction risk - and as always, you can reach out with...
Businesstechnave.com

Samsung issues warning to its supply chains in hopes to stop leaks

Smartphone manufacturers are now putting more effort into targeting the parties who leak inside information about their products. Earlier, it was reported that Apple is asking some of its employees to wear a body cam to prevent them from sharing leaks with outsiders. Now, Samsung has also taken its approach by issuing a strong warning to its supply chains.
IndustrySilicon Republic

How manufacturing and supply chains have evolved

Wazp’s Shane Hassett examines the evolution of supply chains and how Covid-19 and smart manufacturing have shaped future trends. Over the past 30 years, the globalisation of supply chains has become common, so common in fact that we pay little or no attention to where our products are produced. We probably even chose to ignore the “Made in…” label. The use of technology and the speed of delivery means it does not really matter where it is made.
Healthbeckersasc.com

5 supply chain updates to know

Avid Medical recalled its medical supply kits, and New York hospitals now have stockpiles of personal protective equipment. Here are five recent supply chain updates ASC leaders need to know:. 1. Hospitals across New York now have large stockpiles of PPE, thanks to a combination of state policy, market forces...
Advocacynewhope.com

How UNSTUCK supports refugees and sustainable supply chains

The natural food and beverage industry’s commitment to philanthropy is nothing new. But UNSTUCK, an initiative by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, is hoping to create a sustainable model that goes beyond charity. Tent is a network of over 170 major companies committed to supporting refugees by including them as...
AgriculturePosted by
The Daily Astorian

Pandemic causes supply chain disruptions

With mask mandates lifted, people’s lower faces have reappeared. Toilet paper is usually in stock in North Coast grocery stores and local coronavirus case numbers have dropped significantly. But the pandemic is still exerting its influence in other ways. Across businesses, it’s been hard to keep some items in stock...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Catch Of The Week: Supply Chain Attacks

Aren’t long weekends awesome? You can chill out, relax, maybe have some brews with your friends … use a previously unknown vulnerability in a remote monitoring and management software package to distribute REvil ransomware to over 1,000 businesses across 17 countries, and demand a $70 million ransom. Wait, what?. What...
Charleston, SCWRDW-TV

South Carolina restaurants feel impact of nationwide supply chain issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry restaurants already dealing with a staffing shortage are now facing impacts from a nationwide shortage of seafood, chicken, and some other meats. The coronavirus pandemic forced many places to close and the demand for products decreased, but as businesses open back up, production can’t keep...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Hackers Ask $70M For Business Data From Supply Chain Attack

As many as 1,500 companies worldwide were hit by a ransomware attack on Kaseya, a U.S.-based information technology firm, a report from Reuters reported Monday (July 5). Due to the nature of the attack, in which those primarily victimized were mostly customers of Kaseya's customers, it had become more difficult to analyze the exact fallout.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Analysis: From Liza to Tupi, Indian refiners embrace newer crudes to dilute supply risk

IOC becomes second Indian refiner to buy Guyana's Liza crude, after HMEL. US crude sales to India expected to remain robust: Platts Analytics. Indian refiners have been snapping up maiden import deals for newer crudes such as Guyana's Liza and Brazil's Tupi in a sign that one of Asia's fastest-growing oil consumers is increasingly looking to diversify its feedstock basket and have steady supply sources beyond the Middle East.
Technologyfoodlogistics.com

Securing the Supply Chain and the Adjacent Data Chain

From vaccines to vendor relationships, supply chain cybersecurity has been an emerging issue and it’s not going away anytime soon. Today, businesses need to consider cybersecurity among the top risk factors in their supply chain and assess and mitigate accordingly. Cybercrime is expected to cost the global economy $6 trillion annually by 2021, which would be the world’s third-largest economy if measured as a country. However, today’s lapses in security are not always linked to the physical product supply chain, but an adjacent data chain.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Decarbonizing Our Supply Chains

Originally published on The Beam. Mitigating the environmental footprint of global production and decarbonizing supply chains is critical for environmental preservation and social stability. Through the case study of Indian cotton, how will the emission reduction imperative, in turn, protect workers from changing climate?. Outsourcing value chain activity has increased...
IndustryPosted by
TechRadar

Creating sustainable supply chains of the future

When it comes to Enterprise Resource Planning, the optimal supply chain was built on the ‘just-in-time’ model, comprising uber-efficient, connected blocks that deliver what businesses need, right when they need it, in order to complete the next step of the manufacturing process. This model works in a globalized world, where there is little friction, such as trade barriers, impeding the free movement of goods, but it was not built to withstand a global pandemic and the resulting limitations on trade which we have discovered at great cost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy