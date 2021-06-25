Cancel
Journey share new song 'The Way We Used To Be'

wnypapers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article√ To headline Lollapalooza Saturday, July 31; perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival Friday, Sept. 18. √ ‘An Evening with Journey: Official Lollapalooza Aftershow’ at Aragon Ballroom Thursday, July 29. On Thursday, Journey shared their new song, “The Way We Used To Be.” The song is the multi-Platinum band’s first new...

www.wnypapers.com
