Near the end of 2020, an anonymous person launched a new token called Shiba Inu (SHIB) that set out to be the “Dogecoin killer.” While the token itself seemed like nothing more than another meme-based crypto, the launch of the ShibaSwap exchange suggests something slightly more serious. But before we get into all of that, let’s look at some of the history that led to the creation of Shiba Inu.