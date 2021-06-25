Cancel
Energy Industry

Rocksavage Power Station: Low carbon plant plans unveiled

BBC
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans for a low carbon power plant with the potential to become carbon neutral by 2028 have been unveiled. The gas-fired Rocksavage facility in Runcorn, Cheshire, has been operating since 1998. Operators InterGen and partners HyNet aim to blend hydrogen and natural gas to produce electricity. They said the "innovative"...

#Renewable Energy#Cars#Power Plant#Nuclear Energy#Rocksavage Power Station#Intergen#Halton Borough Council#Bbc North West
PoliticsBBC

Cotswolds social housing plans will be carbon zero, council says

Plans are under way to demolish 24 homes dating back to the 1950s to make way for eco-friendly social housing. Cotswold District Council is working with Bromford Housing Association to build 28 homes in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire. The council will also fund eco-features such as air source heat pumps instead of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Stop Cambo oil field or we’ll see you in court, Greenpeace warns government

Greenpeace has threatened to take the government to court if it approves drilling at a new oil field in Scotland.Despite hosting this year's Cop26 climate conference, ministers are considering green-lighting the gas and oil project at Cambo, a North Atlantic site west of Shetland.If given the go-ahead, a further 150-170 million barrels are due to be extracted from the North Sea bed at the site, which is expected to operate until 2050.The new wells being proposed at Cambo will only go ahead if the government awards a permit, with the oil field having already been granted a licence by ministers...
Economypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New tech to reduce weight, costs of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

New York State-based fuel cell vehicle company Hyzon Motors announced it has developed a new onboard hydrogen storage system technology capable of reducing the weight and manufacturing cost of commercial vehicles powered by Hyzon’s hydrogen fuel cells. “The new patent-pending onboard hydrogen storage system technology integrates lightweight composite materials with the system’s metal frame. It has the potential to reduce the overall weight of the system by 43%, storage system costs by 52% and the required manufacturing component count by 75%, based on a single-rack system with capacity to store five hydrogen cylinders,” reads the note published on Thursday. The storage system can be configured to hold varying numbers of hydrogen tanks, from five to 10. The new technology has already been installed in pilot trucks in Europe and is expected to be deployed across all vehicles beginning in Q4 2021. The development of this technology was a cross-Atlantic collaboration between Hyzon Europe and Hyzon U.S., with the company planning to produce this new system in both its Rochester, NY, and Groningen, the Netherlands, facilities.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

IndianOil to build India's first green hydrogen plant

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday announced that it will set up India's first 'Green Hydrogen' plant at its Uttar Pradesh's Mathura refinery, with the view to strengthening its bouquet of clean energy offerings. "To strengthen its bouquet of clean energy offerings, IndianOil...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Shell, Equinor, RWE & Gasunie study hydrogen plan off Germany

Germany wants to have 5 GW of electrolyser capacity up and running by 2030. Energy companies RWE, Shell, Gasunie and Equinor have agreed to intensify their collaboration at the AquaSector green hydrogen project off Germany, Equinor said on July 23. The project aims to install 300 MW of electrolyser capacity,...
Review

Site plan for solar power facility unveiled

SUMMITVILLE — Community members were introduced to plans for a proposed solar facility that would occupy approximately 1,000 acres of Franklin Township farmland. Representatives of Liberty Power hosted a public information meeting Wednesday night as the first step of gathering public input on the Kensington Solar Project, a proposed 135-megawatt solar electric generating facility. The general purpose of the project is to “maximize energy production from solar resources in order to deliver clean, renewable electricity to the regional transmission system to serve the needs of electric utilities and their customers” according to a release from Kensington, a subsidiary of Liberty that will be overseeing the project.
WorldTelegraph

Smart meters will be useless in hydrogen-powered homes

Smart meters will be rendered useless if Britain moves to hydrogen-powered homes in the future, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, has admitted. Trials are under way to look at the feasibility of replacing natural gas with hydrogen to enable the UK to meet its target of decarbonising home heating by 2050.
Energy IndustryWorld Bank Blogs

The key to affordable power in West Africa? Knit together the region’s abundant lower carbon resources with shared planning, policies and trust.

If you paid some of the highest electricity tariffs in the world, you would expect some of the most reliable electricity services. Unfortunately, this logic does not hold in West Africa, where tariffs are double those of East Africa, but service quality is poor and access is limited. This is the legacy of individual countries relying on their mainly small, inefficient power systems fueled by expensive imported oil. These high tariffs do not even cover the costs, and the gap leads to poorly funded utilities and subsidy requirements that are typically 1% of GDP and, on occasion, higher.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Cleantech Solar completes 1 MW PV system for Automotive Parts Manufacturer, Daiwa Kasei in Thailand

The PV system will supply power to DAT under a long-term power purchase agreement (“PPA”) where Cleantech Solar has financed, designed, constructed and will own and operate the PV system across the period of the agreement. Over 2,000 solar panels are now installed on the rooftop of DAT’s manufacturing facility, and it is estimated that the rooftop solar power plant will generate over 1,300 MWh of electricity per year, equivalent to avoiding about 750 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.
IndustryPhys.org

Reducing industrial carbon emissions

A critical challenge in meeting the Paris Agreement's long-term goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius is to vastly reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gas emissions generated by the most energy-intensive industries. According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency, these industries—cement, iron and steel, chemicals—account for about 20 percent of global CO2 emissions. Emissions from these industries are notoriously difficult to abate because, in addition to emissions associated with energy use, a significant portion of industrial emissions come from the process itself.
Energy IndustryFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: Carbon capture is the key to emission-free power

Wind power and believe they are in the overwhelming public interest. That might seem surprising coming from a guy who also strongly supports coal and the oil and gas industry, but it should not be. Thanks to technological advances, the cost of solar and wind for electricity production has dropped...
Energy IndustryIntelligencer

Natural Gas Firms Accelerating Low-Carbon Transition

In the United States, the benefits of the shale revolution have been meaningful, especially in West Virginia. For example, the production of oil and natural gas supported approximately 40,000 jobs, provided $2.6 billion in labor income, and added $5.9 billion in value to West Virginia in 2019 alone. As one...
New York City, NYtheharlemvalleynews.net

Cricket Valley Energy Center and GE Sign Agreement to Help Reduce Carbon Emissions in New York with Green Hydrogen-Fueled Power Plant

Cricket Valley Energy Center and GE Sign Agreement to Help Reduce Carbon Emissions in New York with Green Hydrogen-Fueled Power Plant. Agreement will launch H2 Roadmap project aiming to convert upstate New York natural gas plant to. zero carbon emission green hydrogen. Dover Plains, NEW YORK, July 15, 2021—GE (NYSE:...
Energy Industryihsmarkit.com

Offshore contractors’ low-carbon strategy

The push toward a lower-carbon economy is decades in the making. It has seen numerous ups and downs. The last strong push before this round of resurging low-carbon projects was in the early 2010s, when we saw the participation of mostly the European contractors for green projects in the region.
Texas Stateoilandgas360.com

ERCOT unveils plans to improve Texas power grid reliability

Grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Tuesday unveiled plans to address operational improvements, which include purchasing more reserve power and reviewing the need for on-site fuel supplies for some generators. After a rule change, ERCOT suggests power operators submit a letter signed by their CEOs twice a year...

