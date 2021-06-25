Former Rochester Woman Sentenced For Sharing Top Secret Files

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "rolling gunfight" in northwest Rochester several years ago has resulted in a prison sentence for a Rochester man. 22-year-old Ron Burks the Second was sentenced today to three years in prison for his conviction on a second-degree assault charge. He entered into a plea agreement in March that resulted in the dismissal of a drive-by shooting charge. Burks used an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.