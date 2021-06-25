Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Tubi partners with TikTok in first-ever live, longform nostalgia reunion

wnypapers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial brings together stars from ‘90s & ‘00s, including Paris Hilton, Marlon Wayans, Fran Drescher, Joey Lawrence, Lacey Chabert. Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service, on Thursday announced it will debut the first-ever live U.S. reunion special on Wednesday, June 30 (8 p.m. ET) on TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Hosted by TikTok creator Brittany Broski, the hour-long live trivia and challenge event will bring together fan favorite ‘90s and ‘00s shows and stars, featuring appearances by Marlon Wayans (“White Chicks”), Paris Hilton (“The Simple Life”), Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”), Joey Lawrence (“Hit List”) and Lacey Chabert (“Party of Five”). The special will highlight Tubi’s offering of nostalgic titles, including “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Nanny,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” Leading up to the partnership’s live event, Tubi is launching a series of brand-new nostalgic videos on TikTok featuring Wayans, Drescher, Hilton, Lawrence and James Van Der Beek (“Dawson’s Creek”). Creators from the TikTok community will also be joining the festivities, including Suede Brooks, Zach Lugo, Chunkysdead, Tre Clements, Wisdom Kaye and Rodney Lee.

www.wnypapers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Suede Brooks#Google Nest Hub Max#Comcast#Ott#Amazon Fire Tv#Vizio#Sony#Samsung#Chromecast#Android Tv#Hisense#Twitter#Instagram#Fox Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Katy Perry to launch first-ever NFT collection

Katy Perry has announced the launch of Katy Perry NFTs for her fans worldwide. The ‘Roar’ hitmaker has teamed up with Theta Network to create the non-fungible tokens which will celebrate her ‘Play’ residency that will take place at the brand new Resorts World Las Vegas hotel beginning in December 2021.
TV & VideosVulture

Which Free Streaming Services Should You Be Using?

If the high price of streaming has got you feeling low, here’s a reason to rejoice: You don’t have to pay a single digital dime to get access to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, served up on-demand or via virtual channels. This magical solution to subscription fatigue is something folks in TV land call FAST — free, ad-supported television. Basically, FAST platforms offer a mash-up of the endless variety offered by cable TV and the “free” part of over-the-air broadcast networks such NBC or ABC. Wanna watch old episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation or a so-so J. Lo movie from 10 years ago? You can probably find it via FAST, and the only catch is, you’ll have to put up with some annoying commercials (but a lot fewer than you’ll find on regular TV).
BusinessValueWalk

Amazon – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Deal

When analyzing the WarnerMedia-Discovery deal, the Amazon-MGM deal came the week after. I was wondering what this meant for the WarnerMedia-Discovery deal? (Disclosure: long DISCA.) Want to read more about the Discovery-AT&T deal? Start here Part I, II, III, IV. I was looking at what Amazon got for the $8.5...
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
TV & Videosgazettereview.com

July 15 and Up – All the Content Coming To Streaming Services

We’re almost midway through July and streaming services are getting ready to introduce a bunch of content. The content includes original series, films, and much more. Here is what’s coming July 15 and up:. Peacock. July 15. Signs, 2002. The Sixth Sense, 1999. The Happening, 2008. The Village, 2004. Unbreakable,...
Behind Viral VideosNME

Girls’ Generation’s new TikTok account sparks reunion rumours

Iconic K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation have sparked reunion rumours after they launched a new TikTok account. Yesterday (July 6), an official, verified TikTok account for the eight-member group was opened, creating speculation among fans of the group that a reunion might be in the works. The account has already accumulated over 31,000 followers as of writing, a mere 24 hours since its launch.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Week

Now that the initial excitement from Black Widow has worn off, it’s already time to get hyped about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next major event. We are, of course, talking about the Loki finale, which is coming to Disney Plus this coming Wednesday and looking to pay off the multiversal adventure in suitably spectacular fashion.
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
Behind Viral VideosVox

Digital blackface led to TikTok’s first strike

Earlier this June, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit” was poised to take over TikTok. It’s compulsively danceable and full of quotable “Hot Girl Summer”-isms, but a scroll through the song’s official sound on the app unveils a wasteland of mediocre lip-syncs and unimaginative — to say the least — dance trends.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

TikTokers Are Capturing Their Entire Lives in 27 Short Video Clips

Viral challenges come in all shapes and sizes, with varying levels of earnestness and idiocy. For the latter category, you've got your BirdBox Dare, which urges users to drive their vehicles while blindfolded. Then there's the Autism Challenge, which is just as insensitive as it sounds. But on the other hand, you've got more altruistic challenges, like the Ice Bucket one, which helped raise a ton of money and awareness for ALS.
ApparelSole Collector

Palace and Vans Are Collaborating For the First Time Ever

Iconic skate brands Palace and Vans have come together for the first time and their union is marked by a new footwear and apparel collection. The project is centered around a trio of collaborative Vans Authentic styles with each pair featuring a repeating duck graphic on a salmon, black, or white-based upper. The look of each style is completed with a white vulcanized tooling, which is stamped with both the entities' signature logos on the side.
Behind Viral Videoscelebrityaccess.com

The CMMRA’s Royalty Deal With TikTok Goes Live

Music publishers and self-published songwriters represented by the Canadian Musical Reproduction Right Agency (CMRRA) now have access to a new revenue stream as the organization’s new digital mechanical royalty deal with short form video platform TikTok has gone live. Under the terms of the deal, rights holders with songs that...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.To sign up to our free newsletters click here It...
Cell PhonesCNET

Peacock TV: Everything to know about the freemium streaming app

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming app with tens of thousands of hours of free programming, plus more shows, movies, sports and originals if you pay. Paying members -- and only paying members -- get access to everything on the service, including all nine seasons of The Office, plus extended episodes with deleted scenes from two seasons; more than 175 Premier League soccer matches; newer movies like Trolls World Tour; cowboy drama Yellowstone; and everything WWE.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Sky Q, NOW TV and Roku users have just been treated to more free content to watch this month

Sky TV, NOW and owners of Roku powered devices are in for a treat this month with a ton of additional shows and movies arriving on these platforms. A slew of content including movies, shows and special kids entertainment will go live throughout the month of July and the best part is it won’t cost you a cent to watch. This update comes courtesy of the Roku channel adding more things to look at to its already growing catalog.

Comments / 0

Community Policy