Surfside, FL

Surfside condo collapse: Rescuers use dogs to search for survivors

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqGoz_0af8fhwr00

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Rescue teams with the help of search dogs are working to find survivors after a condominium partially collapsed in South Florida.

At least four people are dead and 159 more are unaccounted for Friday after the 12-story Champlain Towers condominiums partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida.

Firefighters, search dogs and other first responders have rescued at least 35 people from the rubble, The New York Times reported.

In addition to search dogs, rescuers have also used drones equipped with infrared sensors to detect heat to find victims, WPLG reported.

Teams of 10 to 12 rescuers at a time entered the rubble with dogs searching until they grew tired and were replaced by a new team.

Their efforts have been complicated by ever-changing conditions including rain, as well as small fires igniting as they scour debris from the 55 fallen units.

Dogs can search places people can’t. Their noses are fine-tuned to find people which helps rescuers pinpoint their efforts.

“They’re not going to stop just because of nightfall,” Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told WPLG. “They just may have a different path they pursue.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

