Tesla Giga Austin Gets 'Manufacturing Project of the Year' Award

Rewind just five years, and many people doubted whether electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could ever even get to the point that it was building 500,000 vehicles per year, let alone achieve it by 2020. Yet now Tesla's doing such a good job ramping up production that we're already talking about when the automaker could be building one million vehicles annually, and it may be coming sooner than you think. In fact, the company could potentially pull this off as early as this year -- one year after its annualized production crossed 500,000 for the first time.