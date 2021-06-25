Cancel
Business

Tesla Giga Austin Gets 'Manufacturing Project of the Year' Award

By Steven Loveday
insideevs.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent tweet by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the Tesla "Giga-factory" was named the Manufacturing Project of the Year by Area Development Magazine. Yes, Abbott did refer to the Austin-based Tesla factory as a "Giga-factory," which is sure to upset folks who don't approve of outspoken CEO Elon Musk's unique naming conventions.

