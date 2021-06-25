Cancel
Dover, NH

Summer Paralympics: PCA grad Liza Corso to run in 1,500 meters for Team USA

Seacoast Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER — Liza Corso, a 2021 graduate of Portsmouth Christian Academy, will compete in the Tokyo Summer Paralympics this year, representing the United States national team. Corso, a Newmarket resident who was born with a genetic disorder called albinism, which means she is considered legally blind with over 20/200 vision, will be running in the 1,500 meters. The race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 28 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

www.seacoastonline.com
