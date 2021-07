We employ hydrodynamics and gauge/gravity to study magneto-transport in phases of matter where translations are broken (pseudo-)spontaneously. First we provide a hydrodynamic description of systems where translations are broken homogeneously at nonzero lattice pressure and magnetic field. This allows us to determine analytic expressions for all the relevant transport coefficients. Next we construct holographic models of those phases and determine all the DC conductivities in terms of the dual black hole geometry. Combining the hydrodynamic and holographic descriptions we obtain analytic expression for the AC thermo-electric correlators. These are fixed in terms of the black hole geometry and a pinning frequency we determine numerically. We find an excellent agreement between our hydrodynamic and holographic descriptions and show that the holographic models are good avatars for the study of magneto-phonons.