AM News Brief: COVID Numbers Climb, Money For Rural Counties & Grim Outlook For Yellowstone Climate

Thursday marked the second day in a row Utah health officials reported more than 450 new COVID-19 cases. The state’s positivity rate also grew to 5.9% — almost 2% higher than where it was to start the month. Almost all new COVID-19 incidents are from unvaccinated people. So far, more than 1.3 million Utahns have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks. That accounts for 40% of the state’s population. Out of those people, there have been a total of 1,331 positive, or breakthrough, COVID-19 cases. Officials say while no vaccine is 100% effective, this data show vaccines have worked in protecting people. — Ross Terrell.